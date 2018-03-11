Milwaukee police investigating shooting near Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are at the scene of a shooting near the Mitchell Park Domes.

Emergency officials were called to the 500 block of S. Layton Blvd. just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Milwaukee Police tell TODAY'S TMJ4 that a shooting victim was found in the parking lot of the Mitchell Park Domes.

The severity of the victim's injuries is currently unknown at this point.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.