Interim Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is no longer interim.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission voted Thursday to appoint him chief until the end of former Chief Ed Flynn's term in January of 2020.

Congratulations to Interim Chief Alfonso Morales who was appointed today as Chief of Police until January 2020! pic.twitter.com/ki3qjpZ4O2 — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) April 5, 2018

“There's a lot of work that has been done in the last 8 weeks' and he points to his Assistant Chiefs Michael Brunson and Ray Banks for helping with getting new policies and procedures underway,” Morales said.

Morales has said that community based policing needs to start at the academy and he hopes to have officers get even more training.

"I want to get our officers the opportunity to get the training they need to get out there on the streets and make the positive changes that's going to result in our community interaction," said Morales.

Milwaukee Police Association President Michael Crivello says he is pleased with the commission's decision and that dialogue has already been underway.

"We already have a greater opportunity than we had over the last 10 years with the last chief," said Crivello.

