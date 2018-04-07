Milwaukee MMA fighter Anthony Pettis out of UFC 223 due to McGregor's rampage

Pettis' opponent was transported to the hospital

Milwaukee MMA fighter Anthony Pettis will no longer be fighting in the UFC 223 this weekend due to Conor McGregor's rampage on Thursday. 

MMA Fighting reports that Pettis' opponent, Michael Chiesa, was transported to a Brooklyn hospital after suffering multiple cuts from McGregor's melee. 

The New York State Athletic Commission decided on Thursday to remove Chiesa from the fight, which Ciesa later tweeted about: 

He has asked Pettis to reschedule the fight for June 9. It was rumored that Pettis would fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in place of Max Holloway, who was also removed from the UFC 223 card. But, Al Iaquinta has officially been named to fight Nurmagomedov now. 

