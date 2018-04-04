GLENDALE -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee man faces numerous charges after he allegedly stole nearly $200 worth of lighters from a Glendale Speedway -- and led police on a chase while driving in reverse.

Dushawn Montrell Vaden allegedly stole two sales racks of lighters -- worth nearly $200 -- from the Speedway gas station located at 6170 North Green Bay Avenue in Glendale. It happened around 2 p.m. on March 25.

According to the criminal complaint, when Glendale police arrived at the gas station, Vaden started backing up his Hyundai. Police banged on his car window with a baton to try to stop him -- but he continued and ended up hitting the officer's squad car.

Vaden then backed out of the parking lot and the chase began.

Vaden continued in reverse on North Green Bay Avenue -- driving backward in traffic.

Police tried to stop him with a pit maneuver but were unsuccessful. Vaden lost control and spun out to avoid the officer's maneuver.

Police eventually caught up to the speed of the Hyundai -- and put their front bumper on the Vaden's front bumper -- since he was still driving in reverse. Vaden then came to a stop and ditched his car. He ran down the hill from the railroad tracks near North Green Bay Avenue.

Police caught up with him at the bottom of the hill and then was arrested.

Officers found Ecstasy in Vaden's pocket -- and also found two sales racks of lighters in the Hyundai worth nearly $200.

According to the criminal complaint, Vaden didn't stop the vehicle because he was scared and knew he was breaking his bail requirements. When police questioned him, he said:

Did not try to hurt you, man. I'm out on bail. Didn't try to hurt you or noth'n."

Vaden was charged with:

retail theft

obstructing an officer

hit-and-run

operating a motor vehicle while revoked

possession of a Ecstasy

bail jumping

Court records show Vaden had multiple previous convictions including hit-and-runs, fleeing from an officer, property damage, and OWI.