Milwaukee man charged with stabbing woman in Columbia St. Mary's Hospital parking garage

MILWAUKEE -- A 53-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after police say he stabbed a woman during a robbery in the Columbia St. Mary's Hospital parking structure this past week on Milwaukee's east side.

According to the criminal complaint, James Anthony Dedrew stabbed a 56-year-old woman 14 times and badly beat her -- leaving her with a broken eye orbital, punctured lung, and an injured spleen.

The victim was returning to her car on the third floor of the parking garage on April 3 after visiting her mother in the hospital. Despite her complying with the suspect’s demands, Debrew continued to assault her.



Dedrew is now charged with the following counts:

• Attempt first-degree intentional homicide, habitual criminality repeated, user of a dangerous weapon

• Armed robbery (use of force), habitual criminality repeater

Dedrew could face up to 60 years in prison for the attempted first-degree intentional homicide -- and up to six years for the armed robbery charge.

