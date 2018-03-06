Milwaukee dog left abandoned for days now available for adoption

MILWAUKEE -- An update for you on a story that pulled on viewers heartstrings.

Last Monday, February 26, we captured officers rescuing a dog abandoned in a pickup truck with no food or water.

The dog was taken to MADACC, and tell us he is now officially up for adoption. They have even named him "Duke."

In case you have not heard Duke's story, a crew from WTMJ sister station TODAY'S TMJ4 spotted Milwaukee officers rescuing him near S. 17th and National Avenue. A concerned caller had told officers he was abandoned inside the vehicle for up to four days. Parking tickets on the windshield showed the pickup had sat there since Saturday, February 24. The dog had been there for so long, he soiled the driver's seat.

Since the pitbull has been at MADACC, they have found out a lot more about him. They think he is about three years old, already knows the command to sit and is healthy.

Duke passed his temperament test with other dogs over the weekend and is ready to go to a loving home.

"We're looking for someone who's going to want to spend a lot of time with him because dogs love to be with their people, and we want someone who's committed to him for life," said Kathy Shillinglaw, MADACC.

As for the dog's previous owner, that person never came forward.

TODAY'S TMJ4 tried to find the owner of the vehicle the dog was found in, who we are not naming. That person no longer lives at a last known address, and phone numbers we have found are disconnected.

"Duke" is now the property of MADACC and is up for adoption. Click here to learn more.