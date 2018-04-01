Milwaukee County Parks looking to fill nearly 250 summer jobs

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- The Milwaukee County Parks System is looking to fill nearly 250 summer jobs.

The jobs are part-time seasonal jobs and some begin as early as next month.

Positions range from concessions to forestry to lifeguards. New hires will be paid anywhere from $7.59 to $11.37 an hour.

People looking for summer work were at the Milwaukee County Parks job fair Saturday. Maurice Sprewer brought his two sons to the fair. Sprewer says it's more than just a summer job for them.

"We got to do what we've got to do for our kids’ right," Sprewer said. "You keep these young people busy, there's a lot less chance of them getting into trouble, they've never been in trouble because they stay busy."

Broc Keys, a current college student is putting his bid in.

"I'm king of leaning something towards the forestry field, something more outside to get into the work," Keys said.

The way he sees it, it’s an easy transition.

"Kind of just sounds like house chores to me around the house so I wouldn't mind getting into that at all," keys said,

Positions will stay open until they're all filled. All applicants have to live in the state.

If you didn't get a chance to make it to the fair -- no worries! Applicants can still apply online.

For more information on how to apply, click here.