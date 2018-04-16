Milwaukee County Medical Examiner responds to "suspected shoveling-related death" in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to a "suspected shoveling-related death" Sunday evening in Milwaukee.

The Medical Examiner tell TODAY'S TMJ4 they were called to the intersection of 29th and Wisconsin just before 6 p.m. for the death investigation.

The victim is a 52-year-old man.

The death is still under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.