Milwaukee County Medical Examiner investigating overnight infant death on the city's north side

MILWAUKEE -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl on Milwaukee's north side this morning.

Police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner were called to a home -- near the intersection of 45th and Glendale -- for a report of a sudden death around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Medical Examiner says the infant died in an "unsafe sleep environment."

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed sometime on Tuesday.

This is the third death of an infant in an unsafe sleep environment in less than 48 hours in Milwaukee County.