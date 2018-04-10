MILWAUKEE -- A school worker goes to extraordinary measures to get a child to class.

The employee tried to hail a ride share app, to shuttle a student to school.

A spokesperson for Hope Caritas confirms an employee at this private K-8 school pulled up Uber on a personal cell phone to pick up a student at home.

That ride never happened, because the Uber driver put a stop to it.

Uber has a strict policy that requires minors to be accompanied by an adult. It is the same policy for Lyft.

On Uber's website, they state: "Children must be supervised: Only adults can have an Uber rider account. If your child is using your account, a parent or guardian must be with them at all times."

The spokesman tells us they learned an employee came up with the idea last week -- when a mom could not drive her child to school.

Because the mother refused to accompany her child in the Uber car, the ride was canceled. Ultimately, another family member was able to get the child to school that day.

The spokesman adds, the idea of ordering an Uber, will never be repeated.

The incident has put school attendance in the spotlight.

Even though Hope Caritas is a private choice school -- they say they still have to abide by Wisconsin State Standard of a 90% attendance rate for the school year.