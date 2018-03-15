Milwaukee bus driver brightens 4-year-old rider's day

Unlikely bus buddies formed between an MCTS bus driver and a four-year-old girl.

Sebastiana Balistreri rides the Greenline everyday with her mom and they make it a point to catch John Reed's bus.

When Reed found out that his route was being changed, he brought Sebastiana a parting gift.

Balistreri's mom took to Facebook to thank MCTS and John for his morning friendship with Sebastiana

"She is always super excited to see him, she always wishes him a good morning, and tells him the latest tidbit of news in her 4 year old life," she wrote.

The parting gift includes coloring books and a card where Reed wrote this kind message to Sebastiana:

"I can honestly say that over the past months you have been my favorite lil bus passenger. Your happy smile and warm Good Mornings have brightened my everyday."

MCTS used the surveillance footage to make a video of John and Sebastiana's last encounter.