MENOMONEE FALLS – Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for three people who stole more than 100 lottery tickets from a gas station.

The theft happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway gas station, located at N87W17245 Main Street.

According to police, a woman entered the gas station and started talking to the clerk at the back of the store. She created a distraction by dropping and breaking a glass bottle.

Meanwhile, two men entered the store. One of them went behind the counter and removed 18 “Crossword Craving” Wisconsin Lottery scratch-off tickets. They both fled the store.

One of the men then came back in the store -- went behind the counter and removed 95 “Wild Bingo” Wisconsin Lottery scratch-off tickets. He again fled the store.

A short time later, the woman exited the store without making any purchases.

The suspects are described by police as:

A white female, 50-60 years old, with brown hair pulled back into a pony tail, wearing a black 3/4 length jacket with hood, dark pants, brown purse, and orange eyeglasses on her head.

A white male 50-60 years of age, brown hair, and mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an orange angel pattern and the words HOST written on the back.

A white male, 50-60 years of age, wearing a white baseball hat, dark leather jacket, blue jeans, and brown work boots with the toe area showing distinctive wear.

Police believed this theft may be related to a similar theft being investigated Grafton Police Department.

If you have had similar incidents or can identify the suspects, please contact PO Eric Hansen with the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and refer to MFPD case 18-007274.

