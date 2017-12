MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is investigating a suspected cold weather-related death in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

The Medical Examiner reported an adult male died in the 3100 block of N. Humboldt Blvd. in Milwaukee around 1 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy is pending. No other information has been released.

A wind chill warning has been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin starting 8 PM Sunday through Noon Monday. Low temperatures will fall to -6 with wind chills 20 to 30 below zero.

For your latest TODAY’S TMJ4 Storm Team 4cast, click here.

For more information on area warm-up shelters, click here.