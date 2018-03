Mechanical issues force Flight-For-Life helicopter to make emergency landing in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- Hydraulic issues forced a flight for life helicopter to make an emergency landing at the Sheboygan County airport late Sunday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the Sheboygan County Airport located at N6180 Resource Dr., in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Flight for Life had been en route to a transport and there were no patients on board at the time of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were no damage or injuries reported from the emergency landing.