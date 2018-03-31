Man steals donation box from Brown Deer Firehouse Subs

An unknown man stole a money donation box from Firehouse Subs in Brown Deer.

The suspect is a white male in his 30's with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket, white shoes and blue jeans at the time of the incident on March 25.

Police say this is the same person who stole a donation jar from a Firehouse Subs in Brookfield on March 24.

Anyone with additional information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 with reference case #18-3383.