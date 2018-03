Man shoots and kills two dogs in West Allis that were attacking his dog

West Allis police reported a man shot and killed two dogs that were attacking his dog Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. Sunday two loose “pit bull type” dogs attacked a 38-year-old man’s dog while the pair was out walking near the corner of 59th and Burnham Streets.

The man tried to fight the dogs off physically, but when he couldn’t he pulled out a gun, shooting and killing the two attacking dogs.

The man called the police and is cooperating with the investigation.