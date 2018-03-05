Man attempts to rob two Washington County stores Monday morning; Store employees fight back

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Police in Washington County are looking for a man who attempted to rob two stores Monday morning.

Police say in both robberies, the store employees fought back -- and even one store clerk fought back with a hammer and chased the man out of the store.

The suspect was not able to steal anything in both robberies.

The first robbery happened around 5:45 a.m. at a convenience store, located at the corner of Main Street and Glen Brooke Drive, in Jackson. Jackson police say the suspect entered the store, went behind the counter, and attempted to open the register.

The clerk tried to intervene but the suspect shoved her, vaulted the counter, and fled on foot. Police believe that the man fled southeast, hopped a fence, and got into a vehicle in a nearby residential neighborhood. No weapon was shown or implied in this incident.

The second armed robbery roughly an hour later at the Petro Quick Mart -- located at 1502 E. Sumner St. in Hartford. In this robbery, Hartford Police say the man displayed a knife and told the clerk he was there to rob the gas station.

Police say the clerk then armed himself with a hammer, and approached the man. The man then left the store, and the clerk followed. The two got into a "brief physical altercation outside the store" before the man broke away and fled to a vehicle -- which was parked behind the gas station. The man then drove eastbound from the scene.

Police say the 53-year-old clerk received a minor scratch on his hand during the struggle, but do not believe the injury was caused by the suspect’s knife. The clerk refused medical attention for his injuries.

The suspect is described by Hartford Police as a black male, approximately 6’04”, 180-190 pounds, with a thin “skinny” build. He was dressed from head to toe in black clothing and wore gloves and a mask. The suspect's vehicle was dark in color, 2-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln.

Police say their investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Hartford Police Department at (262) 673-2600, or online here. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Program at (800)232-0594.