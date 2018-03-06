Man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old Taco Bell employee in Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD -- A man faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old employee at Taco Bell.

According to a criminal complaint from the Brookfield Township Police Department, Jose A. Contreras, a 29-year-old from Naperville, Illinois, faces charges of false imprisonment and fourth degree sexual assault.

Police spoke to the victim, who reported being sexually assaulted in the men's bathroom at the Taco Bell located at 21195 East Moreland Blvd., in Brookfield.

The employee noticed the suspect walk into the Taco Bell. According to the complaint, Contreras told the victim that he was selling make-up and proceeded to show her some products. She then responded asking if any of it was free. Contreras said, "No, unless you kiss me," the complaint says. The victim laughed it off, thinking it was a joke.

A bit later, she went to the women's restroom and when she exited, the man was in the hallway. The suspect pushed her into the men's bathroom. The man's unwanted sexual behavior included groping, kissing, and asking to see private parts. The 16-year-old warned the man that she was a minor and continuously told him to stop.

The man eventually left the bathroom. The victim ran to tell her mother, who worked at Menard's down the street. She came back to Taco Bell and called police.

Upon further investigation, police contacted the employees of the make-up company, called Makeover Essentials, and they were able to identify Contreras as the suspect.