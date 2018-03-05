Man accused of beating Milwaukee woman to death turns himself in

MILWAUKEE, WI - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man who police believe beat a woman to death early Sunday turned himself into police.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of N. 22nd Street.

Police say the woman died after being beaten with a blunt object.

Carnisha Williams lives nearby.

" I didn’t hear a gunshot, I didn’t hear screaming, I didn’t hear anything so I came down the stairs to see if I [saw] a body or something," Williams said. “I didn’t know stuff like that when on over here."

As police continue to investigate the case and identify the victim, neighbors are questioning why it happened.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family," neighbor Isaiah Williams said.

MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days for review.