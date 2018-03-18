Madison Zoo's 25-year-old camel dies

Sheela first came to Madison in 1999

TMJ4
4:45 PM, Mar 17, 2018
Facebook.com/HenryVilasZoo

MADISON -- Henry Vilas Zoo's camel "Sheela" has died at the age of 25.

The Bactrian camel came to Madison's Henry Vilas Zoo in 1999 as part of the Zor Shrine camel rides. Many guests recognized Sheela by her floppy hump.

She leaves behind a 15-year-old son. The zoo is trying to work with other institutions to find him an appropriate companion. 

Executive zoo director Ronda Schwetz says the average lifespan for a Bactrian camel is 17.8 years. Bactrian camels are well adapted to Wisconsin weather, as their cousin's native habitat in Mongolia has a similar climate to the Midwest. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top