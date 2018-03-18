Madison Zoo's 25-year-old camel dies

MADISON -- Henry Vilas Zoo's camel "Sheela" has died at the age of 25.

The Bactrian camel came to Madison's Henry Vilas Zoo in 1999 as part of the Zor Shrine camel rides. Many guests recognized Sheela by her floppy hump.

She leaves behind a 15-year-old son. The zoo is trying to work with other institutions to find him an appropriate companion.

Executive zoo director Ronda Schwetz says the average lifespan for a Bactrian camel is 17.8 years. Bactrian camels are well adapted to Wisconsin weather, as their cousin's native habitat in Mongolia has a similar climate to the Midwest.