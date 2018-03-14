Local pro-gun activist on student walkout: 'The issue is not the weaponry...the issue is people'

GREENDALE -- A gun rights activist and NRA member is speaking out on student walkouts planned for Wednesday.

Jim Fendry says he respects every student's First Amendment rights and believes in return they should respect the Second Amendment.

Fendry is the founder of 'Wisconsin Pro-Gun Movement.' He believes the students are not learning both sides of this issue.

We explained many of the students who have spoken out in our area told us they plan to walk out because they do not feel safe, and the adults will not listen.

"I can totally sympathize and empathize with that feeling," said Fendry, "But the answer is this: If an active shooter enters a school, and whether he's using a gun or Molotov cocktail or bombs, the only thing that's going to be able to stop him is somebody else with a gun that's going to be able to stop the attack. The issue is not the weaponry. The issue is people."

Fendry also questioned who is helping organize this national movement. This walkout is organized primarily by young people working with Women's March.

This is all expected to take place March 14 at 10 a.m. in respective time zones for 17 minutes. Each minute symbolizes the number of people killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting.