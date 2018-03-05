Kohl's donates $1.5 million to Milwaukee Public Museum

Kohl's has announced its continued partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum with a $1.5 million donation over three years to support a new educational initiative, 'MPM and Kohl's on the Move.'

This brings museum-led programming to schools, libraries and community centers across Wisconsin, according to a news release. The donation also supports 'Thank You Thursdays,' which offers free museum access on the first Thursday of every month.

Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president, corporate communications, says the company is excited about the new traveling education initiative. “The Museum is an asset to our hometown and through [these] programs...we are fortunate to make the Museum accessible to even more children and families in our community.”

The next 'Thank You Thursday' will be held on March 1, 2018.