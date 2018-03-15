Kenosha School District educates parents on active shooter drills

The Kenosha Unified School District held a meeting with parents Wednesday to educate them about “ALICE,” a national program to help train for active shooter situations.

The meetings were planned but moved up in response to the Parkland, Florida school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate and is designed to give options to those who find themselves in the middle of an active shooter situation.

“It promotes empowerment, not fear. You're not hiding in a corner waiting, you’re not helpless, you’re making decisions,” said Brian Geiger of the district.

Students practice the training with drills at least twice each year.

Parents who were in attendance said they were happy the schools are working to keep the children safe.

“I don’t know if it’s enough but they’re doing something which is important… I don’t know what more the schools can do I really don’t, but I keep hoping there is something” said Heidi Steinbrenner who’s daughter attends high school in the district.

The district will hold two more of these sessions with parents this school year.

On Monday, March 19 at Tremper High School and Wednesday, March 28 at Reuther Central High School. Both meetings are at 6 p.m.