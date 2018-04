Kenosha man arrested for stabbing man at Kwik Trip gas station over traffic dispute

KENOSHA - A 53-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a 21-year-old man at a Kwik Trip gas station after some sort of traffic dispute, police say.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Monday, April 2 at the Kwik Trip located at 8012 39th Av.

Police found a 21-year-old male with a stab wound on his torso. Supposedly, the victim got into a traffic dispute with the 53-year-old suspect. The confrontation continued in the gas station's parking lot, leading to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a surgery and is now in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was arrested for endangering safety, battery, manufacturing and delivering marijuana, and disorderly conduct.