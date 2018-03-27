Kenosha County Sheriff looking for bike trail sexual assaulter

A 67-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the Kenosha County Bike Trail Sunday at 12:45 p.m., according to the Kenosha County Sheriff.

The woman was walking alone on the trail just south of 30th Avenue and 93rd Street when a man she did not know approached her and forced her to the ground. He assaulted the woman and took off running south on the trail.

The woman described the man as a black male in his 30s, 5’08” with a stocky build.

Monday night, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department parked a deputy on the trail while people were out for an evening walk.

However, Tiffaney Block is worried, since her family’s home is on the bike path and the assault happened nearly behind it.

“I’m shocked. It brings tears to my eyes. It’s actually very frightening,” said Block.

Block said she fears for her 16 and 21-year-old daughters who use the path too. She said she probably will tell them they no longer can go out alone.

The victim was hospitalized, treated and released.

The sheriff’s department will be increasing patrol in the area. The department asks residents report any suspicious activity in the area, and to contact the sheriff’s department if you have any information about the incident.