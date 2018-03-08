IKEA to open Oak Creek store on May 16

Ready. Set. Shop!

IKEA announced Thursday that its long-awaited Oak Creek store will officially open on May 16 at 9 a.m.

Officials say the final stages of construction are on pace for the mid-May opening, along with training of the 300 employees who will work at the store.

Jobs are still available in a number of positions, according to a news release.

The 293,000 square-foot store will be the first Wisconsin location for the Swedish retailer.

