IKEA to open Oak Creek store on May 16

The Swedish store is set to open its first Wisconsin location on May 16.

IKEA announced Thursday that its long-awaited Oak Creek store will officially open on May 16 at 9 a.m.

Officials say the final stages of construction are on pace for the mid-May opening, along with training of the 300 employees who will work at the store. 

Jobs are still available in a number of positions, according to a news release. 

The 293,000 square-foot store will be the first Wisconsin location for the Swedish retailer. 
 

