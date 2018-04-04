Homeless man charged with felony after sleeping over at Waukesha Farm & Fleet

WAUKESHA -- A 39-year-old homeless man has been charged with a felony after spending the night in the Blain's Farm & Fleet on Kossow Road in Waukesha after the store closed.

Police arrived at the store Easter Sunday morning after a security alarm was set off.

In the security footage, officers saw the man, identified as Benjamin Kletsch, walking around inside the building and taking a Dr. Pepper soda from a cooler. The Dr. Pepper cost $1.69. Kletsch then walked past the service desk and later exited through the back of the business around 7 a.m. Officers found what looked like a makeshift bed area inside one of the dressing rooms -- where is he believed to have slept overnight.

Officers then went to the McDonald's restaurant directly across the street from Farm & Fleet. Kletsch was found in the corner of the McDonald's with the Dr. Pepper he had taken from Farm & Fleet.

Kletsch later admitted to police that he entered store around 7:30 p.m. Saturday -- 30 minutes before he believed the store would close. He says he hid under some jacket racks until the store closed. The Farm & Fleet store said it would not open the following day because of the Easter Sunday holiday.

Kletsch also said he took the Dr. Pepper because he was "thirsty."

When police searched his property, they found a hypodermic orange capped needle inside a toothbrush holder. Kletsch admitted to police that he used heroin.