Hartland pageant welcomes kids of all ages and abilities

HARTLAND -- Kids of all ages and abilities let their light shine during a special pageant on Sunday at North Shore Middle School in Hartland.

The pageant called "Remarkably You" was designed to give boys and girls a chance to build memories, friendships, confidence and valuable life skills in a supportive environment, according to organizer Robbin Lyons.

"We have kids that don't have disabilities that are mentoring children that do have disabilities. They walk in together to be judged," Lyons said.

Lyons also founded "Wisconsin Upside Down" ten years ago -- a group that aims to enhance the lives of kids and adults with Down syndrome. She does it in honor of her daughter Kelly.

Lyon says it's important to provide kids with special needs the opportunity to feel confident and really express themselves.

"Remarkably You" was made possible by dozens of community volunteers.