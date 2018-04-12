Gunshot victim runs to Riverwest convenience store for help

A gunshot victim ran into a business in the Riverwest neighborhood Tuesday night asking for help.

At about 5:30 p.m., the owner of Freedom Grocery on Holton Street, Sam Nabhan, says he was ringing up customers when a man ran inside.

"Pretty much saying 'I've been shot, I've been shot, lock the door,'" said Nabhan.

He says he called 911 and stayed on the phone until paramedics arrived a few minutes later.

"He was just laying on the ground, we got him some water," said Nabhan.

Nabhan says the man had a gunshot wound in his leg.

According to Milwaukee Police, the man was shot near Palmer and Locust. He then ran about two blocks to Freedom Grocery.

Nabhan says other customers were inside at the time but everyone remained behind locked doors until police got there.

"When the cops came, everyone else was able to go," he said.

He says the entire thing took about 20 minutes but he also says he wasn't surprised that it happened.

"There's a lot of crime in this area anyway," he said. "There's shootings everywhere."

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening and they are still looking for suspects.