Boarded-up bar starts on fire again on Milwaukee's north side

7:41 AM, Mar 7, 2018
MILWAUKEE – A fire breaks out overnight at a boarded-up bar on Milwaukee’s north side – near the intersection of 10th Street and Chambers.

The building is now vacant and used to be occupied by "Good Time Bar."

This building has started on fire before. Back in August, crews responded to a fire the day after a deadly shooting.

Right now, there’s no word on what caused this fire to start.

