Glendale police: McDonald's assaulter arrested

5:54 PM, Mar 21, 2018

A Glendale McDonald’s customer assaulted a teenage employee, all over a wrong order.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The woman captured on surveillance video assaulting a Glendale McDonald's employee has been arrested, police said Wednesday. 

The video showed the woman pushing an employee after they got her order wrong. She ordered a bacon biscuit sandwich and accidentally got a sausage biscuit sandwich. 

Glendale police said on Twitter they received dozens of tips after the story ran on the news. 

In the video, the customer received her money back for the wrong order, but she followed the restaurant manager into the back. A teenage employee tried to stop her, but the suspected shoved worker into a fryer. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top