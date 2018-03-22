Glendale police: McDonald's assaulter arrested

The woman captured on surveillance video assaulting a Glendale McDonald's employee has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The video showed the woman pushing an employee after they got her order wrong. She ordered a bacon biscuit sandwich and accidentally got a sausage biscuit sandwich.

Thanks to all of your help, we arrested the suspect in this case today! A special thanks to @fox6now @WISN12News @CBS58 @tmj4 and @620wtmj for airing the story! We received dozens of tips that helped make this happen. A true team effort! #GPDLeads #WeGotHer #JusticeServed pic.twitter.com/RTTfZFRVSF — Glendale WI Police (@GlendaleWiPD) March 21, 2018

Glendale police said on Twitter they received dozens of tips after the story ran on the news.

In the video, the customer received her money back for the wrong order, but she followed the restaurant manager into the back. A teenage employee tried to stop her, but the suspected shoved worker into a fryer.

