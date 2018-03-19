Glendale Police looking to identify woman who assaulted teen employee at McDonald's

TMJ4
9:58 AM, Mar 19, 2018
22 mins ago

Glendale Police are looking to a identify a woman who assaulted a juvenile employee at a McDonald's Sunday morning.

GLENDALE -- Glendale Police are looking to a identify a woman who assaulted a juvenile employee at a McDonald's on Sunday morning. 

Police say the woman walked behind the counter, shoved the girl to the ground, which caused her to hit her head twice.

The woman then fled the store.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect leaving the store.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at (414) 228-1753.

