Germantown fire chief placed on leave over 'confidential HR issue'

Germantown’s Fire Chief has been placed on leave for what the Village Administrator calls a “confidential HR issue.”

Since human resources is involved, the Village of Germantown can’t say much, other than there are concerns about the Germantown Fire Department led by Chief Gary Weiss.

58-year-old Weiss has been chief for about four years, according to Village Administrator Steve Kreklow.

“What I can say is that the village was made aware of some issues in our fire department and we have been looking into those,” said Kreklow.

Kreklow couldn’t tell us what those issues are or who was involved.

“We are always making sure we are aware of what’s going on in our departments and that there are not any inappropriate incidents occurring.”

There are no criminal allegations against Gary Weiss. Germantown police are not involved in this investigation. The village is handling the matter.

According to the published agenda on the village website, Monday night, the village board will have a “discussion of investigation concerning Fire Department Personnel.”

Kreklow couldn’t comment on whether a decision would be made Monday night concerning the fire chief’s employment status.

“The issue that’s being discussed tonight is related to the fire department as a whole. It’s not specifically about the fire chief.”