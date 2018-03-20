Germantown fire chief mysteriously resigns after being placed on leave

The Germantown Fire Chief has resigned amid concerns surrounding his position and the fire department.

Chief Gary Weiss had been placed on administrative leave for what the Village Administrator Steve Kreklow called a “confidential HR issue.”

After a closed session, the Germantown Village Board announced Monday night that the chief had resigned.

Kreklow said the village is investigating several complaints, but would not go into the circumstances of his resignation

“There were some issues in the fire department that we did investigate,” Kreklow said. “That was an item that was on the village agenda about a month ago. We have been working through that process and as we have been learning more we have been keeping the board informed.”

Kreklow did not provide much information earlier in the day because human resources was involved.

“What I can say is that the village was made aware of some issues in our fire department and we have been looking into those,” said Kreklow.

“We are always making sure we are aware of what’s going on in our departments and that there are not any inappropriate incidents occurring,” he also said.

There were no criminal allegations against Weiss, and the village was handling the matter.

Kreklow said the issue would be discussed Monday night, saying the issue was related to the entire fire department, not solely the chief.

