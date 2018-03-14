Furry infant fox battling infection rescued from middle of road by Wisconsin Humane Society

A ridiculously adorable baby Red Fox was recently admitted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

He was found alone in the middle of a busy road. The Humane Society is helping the little guy fight sarcoptic mange and an upper respiratory infection.

He has made great progress in just two days of supportive care. He's a strong eater, which is a great sign, the Humane Society says.

Once he is healthier, the Wisconsin Humane Society will work with other licensed wildlife rehabilitators to make sure he is properly socialized.