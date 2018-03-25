Foxconn expected to begin construction in Mount Pleasant within next 60 days

Charles Benson
5:13 PM, Mar 24, 2018
21 mins ago

Foxconn expects to start construction on its $10-billion facility in Mount Pleasant within the next 60 days.

Hobe, Marty
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOUNT PLEASANT – Foxconn expects to start construction on its $10-billion facility in Mount Pleasant within the next 60 days.

That's according to Louis Woo, Foxconn’s assistant to the CEO, who sat down with TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson for a TV exclusive interview on Saturday. 

Woo told Benson that he has no doubts the Taiwan-based company made the right decision to build their facility in the Badger State.

“We will be starting the construction within the next 60 days or so,” Woo said. “So new jobs will be created.”

Construction of the new facility is already moving fast. This week, Foxconn hired three contractors with local ties to build its massive manufacturing campus.

Woo believes the Foxconn job opportunities will help reverse the state's brain drain by attracting more people to stay and work in Wisconsin. 

Woo says this Foxconn facility in Mount Pleasant will bring up to 13,000 jobs to Wisconsin.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top