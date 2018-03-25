Foxconn expected to begin construction in Mount Pleasant within next 60 days

MOUNT PLEASANT – Foxconn expects to start construction on its $10-billion facility in Mount Pleasant within the next 60 days.

That's according to Louis Woo, Foxconn’s assistant to the CEO, who sat down with TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson for a TV exclusive interview on Saturday.

News from Louis Woo, Foxconn’s Assistant to CEO. “We will be starting the construction within the next 60 days or so. So new jobs will be created.” Company is building $10B manufacturing facility in Racine Co. with up to 13,000 jobs, $2.85B tax incentives. My story at Five @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/7EDrDvRWfs — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) March 24, 2018

Woo told Benson that he has no doubts the Taiwan-based company made the right decision to build their facility in the Badger State.

“We will be starting the construction within the next 60 days or so,” Woo said. “So new jobs will be created.”

Construction of the new facility is already moving fast. This week, Foxconn hired three contractors with local ties to build its massive manufacturing campus.

Woo believes the Foxconn job opportunities will help reverse the state's brain drain by attracting more people to stay and work in Wisconsin.

Woo says this Foxconn facility in Mount Pleasant will bring up to 13,000 jobs to Wisconsin.

For more on this story, watch the video above.