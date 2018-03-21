Fox Valley woman charged with setting fire that killed brother

She lit her husband's clothing on fire

AP
9:18 AM, Mar 21, 2018
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- A Fox Valley woman is charged with starting a house fire that killed her developmentally disabled brother.

A criminal complaint filed in Outagamie County Circuit Court charges Dana Nachtrab with first-degree reckless homicide, arson and bail jumping.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Deer Creek woman had a fight with her husband and ignited some clothing to start a fire in the house last week. Her husband and her 2-year-old child escaped the fire. Her 23-year-old brother, Cody Nachtrab, for whom she was caretaker, didn't make it out.

WLUK-TV reports Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis says Cody apparently didn't understand the dangerous situation and didn't want to leave the house.

Nachtrab is being held on $300,000 bond. A state public defender has not yet been assigned to the case.

