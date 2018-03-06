Four Wisconsin hospitals make list of nation's top 100

Wisconsin has four hospitals in the 2018 Watson Health'S Top 100 Hospitals.

The state's top hospitals according to the study are the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake.

The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital have made the annual list at least five times.

Watson Health scores hospitals on a scorecard of 11 performance measures across five domains: inpatient outcomes, extended outcomes, operational efficiency, financial health and patient experience. The study is based on publicly available data and only includes short-term, nonfederal, acute care U.S. hospitals.

To see the full list, look at the complete study HERE.