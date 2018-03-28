Drunk drivers will now have their license revoked in Wisconsin after four drunk driving offenses.

Gov. Scott Walker signed the bill this morning, which permanently revokes the driver's licenses of anyone convicted of four or more drunk driving-related offenses.

Drunk driving related offenses include Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), homicide by OWI, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, any felony crime under the motor vehicle code and others.

The bill was drafted by Racine state Sen. Van Wanggaard and Marshfield state Rep. John Spiros.

"In just the last couple of weeks we've seen several 4-time drunk drivers in our area. It's ridiculous and it's got to stop," said Wanggaard in a public statement Wednesday.

The 4-strikes-and-you're-out law means that anyone who drives after their license has been revoked will face up to an additional year in jail.

First-time offenders who drive after revocation will also face a $2,500 fine. Second-time offenders will face a $10,000 fine and/or a year in jail.