Four teens arrested Saturday after car chase that began near Southridge Mall

MILWAUKEE -- Four teenagers were arrested Saturday afternoon after a car chase with police.

Greendale Police tried to stop a vehicle near the South Ridge Mall -- but it took off a high rate of speed. When police ran the plates, it came back as stolen out of Milwaukee.

Greenfield Police encountered the vehicle near 76th & Edgerton and took over the pursuit. They went onto the freeway and got off at Fond du Lac Avenue, weaving down side streets before crashing near 32nd & Meinecke.

"You see this every day now," A witness said. "It's too much of this going on. They are not just risking their lives but innocent people's lives."

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to police about weaving out of the way of the minivan.

"My life flashed in front of me," he said. "Lucky I seen him and maneuvered over and got out of the way. Thank God for that. I feel blessed right now. I'm going to go enjoy Easter now. God is good. He was with me. I feel so blessed I'm still here because it easily could have been a different situation."

Four people were arrested at the scene, two 16-years-old and two 18-years-old. Three of the suspects required medical attention for minor injuries. One of the children turned out to be a missing juvenile out of Milwaukee.

No other injuries were reported.