Four in custody after fight on I-43 following car crash

MILWAUKEE -- Four are in custody after a fight broke out following a crash on I-43 on Saturday, March 10.

Two vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala and a Chevrolet Trailblazer, had two occupants each. A deputy noted the driver of the Impala appeared to be intoxicated.

While performing sobriety tests, the two women in the Trailblazer began yelling at the driver of the Impala. She broke away from the deputy and ran towards the other driver, a 23-year-old woman.

They began punching each other. The 16-year-old in the Impala then began fighting the passenger of the Trailblazer -- a 26-year-old woman.

The deputy pulled out his taser, and the drivers stopped fighting, but additional deputies were needed to separate the two in the other fight.

Three of those involved required medical attention from injuries received during the fight.

The driver of the Impala was arrested for an OWI and faces charges of Battery, Resisting an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

The driver of the Trailblazer, and the 16-year-old Impala passenger both face charges of Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

The passenger of the Trailblazer -- who fought the juvenile -- faces a felony charge of Physical Abuse of a Child, in addition to Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.