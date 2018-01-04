Four $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin

Nobody won Powerball's $460 million jackpot Wednesday night, but a handful of Wisconsinites walked away with a nice chunk of cash.

Four winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Wisconsin, by matching four numbers and the Power Play.

The winning numbers that no one managed to claim were 2, 18, 37, 39, and 42, with a Powerball number of 12.

The size of the jackpot jumps to an estimated $550 million for Saturday's drawing.

At least six tickets won secondary prizes of $1 million or more nationwide. Be sure to check your tickets -- every year billions of dollars in prize money goes unclaimed.

The competing Mega Millions game has a drawing this Friday for an estimated jackpot of $418 million.