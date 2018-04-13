Former employee accused of planning robbery of Elm Grove assisted living facility

Elm Grove Police are hoping the public can help them find a Milwaukee woman accused of recruiting two people and assisting with the robbery of an assisted living facility where she used to work.

Authorities believe 23-year-old Danielle Thomas drove the getaway car during the Nov. 13 armed robbery of the Fairview Living Center on Westmoor Terrace in Elm Grove.

Police say two people entered the home through an unlocked door. One of the intruders held a victim at gunpoint while the other collected valuables from the victim and attempted to remove a TV from the wall.

Police say both individuals fled the scene in a getaway vehicle driven by Thomas before officers arrived.

Omar Wixson and Kevin Thomas were both arrested shortly after the incident and face armed robbery charges.

Danielle Thomas was a previous employee at the business and allegedly threatened her employer prior to ending her employment.