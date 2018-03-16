Five Milwaukee teens arrested after stolen car chase ends in Butler

Five teens were arrested last week when a stolen car from Milwaukee crashed after a police chase in the Village of Butler.

On March 9, officers were dispatched to a local gas station after receiving calls of a gas skip, or leaving without paying for gas.

Officers later confirmed the vehicle to be stolen and observed it driving erratically in the area of N. 124 St. at W. Hampton Ave. A concerned citizen had already been pursuing the vehicle when officers joined in.

The pursuit ended in Milwaukee when the vehicle struck another vehicle, losing a tire and disabling the car. It came to a complete stop after being struck by the concern citizen's truck and five suspects fled the scene on foot.

The suspects, all ages 14-17, were taken into custody with the help of US Marshals.

The suspects were identified as being involved in at least three other gas skips at the local gas station and at numerous others around the area.

Charges have been forwarded to the DA's office for prosecution.

Butler Police Department appreciates help from the public and is glad no one was harmed in this case, but they do not encourage citizens to get involved in potentially dangerous situations.