First streetcar vehicle arrives in Milwaukee

12:06 PM, Mar 26, 2018
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee’s first streetcar vehicle arrived at its downtown destination Monday morning. 

The streetcar was shipped to Milwaukee by flatbed trek from its manufacturer in Brookville, Pennsylvania.  It took several days for the delivery to be made.

Crews unloaded the streetcar from the flatbed track outside the Intermodal Station in downtown Milwaukee. It will be kept at the streetcar’s operations and maintenance facility on 4th Street.

This is one of five streetcar vehicles to be delivered to Milwaukee. Each streetcar is 67 feet long and weighs 83,000 pounds and is designed to accommodate 120 to 150 people.

While construction continues on the track of the streetcar, this new streetcar should begin running “test runs” on the finished track sometime next month. 

Construction on the project overall is more than halfway complete. The first phase of the streetcar project is expected to be fully operational by fall 2018.

