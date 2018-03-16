First Milwaukee streetcar vehicle will be delivered this month

The first vehicles for Milwaukee's new streetcar line will arrive in the city within the next two weeks.

Ghassan Korban, Milwaukee's Commissioner of Public Works, says the first car will be shipped off from Pennsylvania next Thursday, March 22nd. Construction on the project overall is more than halfway complete.

"A week from this Monday we hope to see the brand new HOP Streetcar arriving to Milwaukee," said Korban.

Korban says after a few weeks drivers will start seeing the vehicle on the streets for testing.

"So we'll be going back and forth what would look like countless times just to satisfy minimum in terms of how many miles or kilometers it has to travel and how many burn hours it has to go through so," he said.

Following the first streetcar, the rest of the vehicles will soon follow.

"Hopefully by June we'll have all the five vehicles in Milwaukee," Korban said.

City Officials still project that the streetcars will be running in November 2018. Once the first streetcar arrives the city plans to have a huge unveiling event for everyone to check it out.