Final headliner revealed: The Weeknd to perform at Summerfest's AFI Amphitheater on July 7

MILWAUKEE -- R&B singer-songwriter The Weeknd will serve as one of the final headliners at Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the music festival announced Friday.

The Weeknd will perform on Saturday, July 7, with a special guest yet to be announced -- one day before Arcade Fire closes down the festival on Sunday.

"Starting off his career anonymously, The Weeknd first broke into the music scene with the 2011 mixtape House of Balloons. That was followed by the 2013 studio album Kiss Land and the widely recognized Beauty Behind the Madness, which earned him two GRAMMY Awards in 2015, an RIAA triple-platinum certification for cumulative sales in excess of 3 million, [and] 20 RIAA certifications," a news release from Summerfest says.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest. You can also get tickets at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 ("Ticketmaster Express" automated phone line).

The Weeknd recently wrapped his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour, and released an EP, "My Dear Melancholy," just last week.