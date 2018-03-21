The family of Donte Shannon said Tuesday night that charges will not be filed against the officers who shot and killed Shannon earlier this year.

Shannon was shot and killed after he ran away from police officers on Jan. 17. Police say he ran from a traffic stop and pulled out a gun. Officers shot him in self-defense.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave. Both have more than 15 years of experience.

Shannon's family met with in District Attorney Patricia Hanson's office earlier Tuesday. They said no matter the decision they will fight for justice. However, they asked the Racine community to remain calm.

His grandmother Mary Myers said the D.A.'s office said the shooting was justified because they claimed he had a gun. The family insists he did not have a gun.

"Donte didn't' have no gun because if Donte had a gun he would have shot back," Myers said.

The D.A.'s office issued a news release Tuesday night, that accuses Shannon of pulling out a 9mm handgun and pointing at the officers three separate times. He was reportedly given commands to drop the weapon and over a dozen witnesses corroborate hearing the officers give those commands, the D.A.'s office says.

"There is no doubt that the weapon was in Mr. Shannon’s possession. The gun itself was purchased and owned by Mr. Shannon’s father. The weapon was tested at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab had found to have Mr. Shannon’s DNA on it," the news release said.

The D.A. said Shannon was a convicted felon and on probation, meaning he was prohibited from having a firearm. He was also found with marijuana and was driving on a revoked license, the D.A. said.

