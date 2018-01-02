Family and friends rally together to search for missing MKE man

A desperate search for a missing man continues on Milwaukee’s north side.

According to 33 year-old Antwone Berry’s family he's been missing since Christmas Eve. Milwaukee police are handling the search.

Family and friends have been searching for him near 3rd and Chambers, that's were they say he was last seen.

"Please help me find my son," said his mother Melissa Berry.

In the freezing temperatures, family and friends of Berry are putting up flyers and knocking on doors, looking for answers.

"This is unusual of him," said his mother,

During an emotional sit-down interview in Milwaukee Police District 5 Berry's mother tells Today’s TMJ 4 this is difficult to stomach.

"I just want him to come home. Antwone, please come home," she said.

She misses him and is beyond devastated. His mother is very worried because it's extremely cold outside. Berry also has children that he wasn't able to spend Christmas or bring in the New Year with.

They're asking for the community's help in bringing berry home as soon as possible.

He's 5’5 weighing between 140-150lbs. Berry also has dreadlocks and tattoos on his left arm and neck. If you have any information on where Antwone Berry is you're urged to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7252.