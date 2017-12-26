Emergency warming shelters open in Milwaukee as bitter cold bears down

See a list of Warming Rooms in Milwaukee County here

A wind chill advisory is in effect for SE Wisconsin until Wednesday, December 27th. With temperatures dropping dangerously low, emergency warming centers are opening up in Milwaukee County.

Repairers of the Breach is typically a daytime shelter, but because of the dangerously cold temperatures, it stayed open overnight.

"When the temperatures drop and it gets below 10 degrees, the doors will be open," said Brian Brown with the Repairers of the Breach. "No I'm not going to turn anyone away. I'm going to make sure they get in," he said.

29 people stayed in the warming center overnight and Repairers of the Breach is not the only emergency shelter in Milwaukee.



Ascension Lutheran Church on the city's south side also opened up overnight.

"It was unbearable last night," said Carla Highshaw. She's been homeless for 2 months.

"I've been trying to get into a shelter for a couple of months, but every time I call they are all full. I'm thankful this opened last night."

If you need somewhere warm to stay, call 211.

The hotline will help place you with other emergency shelters available.